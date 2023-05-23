White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday that Andrus (oblique) will require a rehab assignment, but it likely won't come until next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Andrus landed on the injured list May 13 with a left oblique strain. There's still no word on how long the White Sox plan to keep him on assignment, but it appears he's still a couple weeks from returning regardless of how long he spends in the minors.