Andrus went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Andrus led off the game with his 12th home run of the season, and his fourth in his last nine starts. He's also collected at least one hit in 13 of his last 15 games, tallying 12 RBI and 11 runs scored in that span while maintaining a .323 average. Overall, Andrus has maintained a .308 wOBA and 105 wRC+ to go along with eight stolen bases across 469 plate appearances this season.