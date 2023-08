Andrus went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday against the Rangers.

Andrus drew the first start at second base for the White Sox after the team dealt away Jake Burger at the trade deadline. While he had previously slipped into a backup role for the team, Andrus could see an uptick in playing time but will also be competing with Zach Remillard for reps at the position. Even if he does get consistent playing time, Andrus has only seven hits across his last 31 at-bats and 13 appearances.