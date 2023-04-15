Andrus went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Friday against the Orioles.

Andrus began a rally in the sixth inning when he led off with a double and came around to score. He was in need of a strong performance, as he now has only two games with multiple hits across his 14 starts this season. Overall, Andrus has just a .173/.200/.231 line across 55 plate appearances, though he has a .209 BABIP and is striking out at a very reasonable 18.2 percent clip.