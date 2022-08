Andrus went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Monday against the Royals.

Andrus drove in a pair of runs on a single in the fourth inning and followed that up with an RBI double in the seventh frame. He has started all three games since joining the White Sox, collecting three hits in 12 at-bats. With Tim Anderson (hand) out until at least late September, Andrus should have a clear path to playing time.