Andrus was ejected from Sunday's game against the Rockies in the top of the sixth inning for yelling from the dugout, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Andrus went 0-for-3 to begin Sunday's matchup and was unable to finish the game due to his ejection. However, it seems unlikely that his ejection will result in further discipline, so he should be available for Monday's series opener against the Mariners.
More News
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Lone source of offense•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Adds three more hits•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Notches homer, two steals in win•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Could be top option at second base•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Losing work to Burger•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Not in Sunday's lineup•