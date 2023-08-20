Andrus was ejected from Sunday's game against the Rockies in the top of the sixth inning for yelling from the dugout, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Andrus went 0-for-3 to begin Sunday's matchup and was unable to finish the game due to his ejection. However, it seems unlikely that his ejection will result in further discipline, so he should be available for Monday's series opener against the Mariners.