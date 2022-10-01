Andrus went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Andrus entered the contest 0-for-22 across his last five games, though he wasn't out of the lineup in that span. He was able to put the slump to rest Friday, and he also picked up his 16th steal of the year. The shortstop now owns a .247/.302/.390 slash line with 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 62 runs scored and 31 doubles through 144 contests.