Andrus went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Guardians.

Andrus continued his recent power binge, cranking his 14th homer of the season in the fifth inning. He has now gone deep six times in his last 15 starts, also tallying 17 RBI and 13 runs scored in that span. Since joining the White Sox on Aug. 19, Andrus has hit .307 with 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases.

