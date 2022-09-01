Andrus went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Andrus put the White Sox ahead with a solo shot in the fifth inning and added another RBI on a groundout in the seventh. The homer was his first since joining Chicago and his ninth of the year. The shortstop is slashing .239/.299/.372 through 117 games overall, but he's hit a little better (.250) in 11 games with the White Sox. He's added 36 RBI, 45 runs scored and eight stolen bases when accounting for his time with Oakland.