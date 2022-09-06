Andrus went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in a 3-2 win over Seattle on Monday.

Andrus was slotted in the leadoff slot for the sixth straight contest and served as a catalyst for the offense, producing two of Chicago's three extra-base hits. His two-run homer off Marco Gonzales in the third inning proved to be the winning hit in the low-scoring affair. Andrus has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .405 (15-for-37) with three homers and nine RBI over that stretch.