Andrus went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Rockies.
Andrus has stepped into the leadoff role of late with Tim Anderson (suspension) in and out of the lineup. He's quietly excelled in the role, tallying hits in four consecutive games while going 8-for-18 with two runs scored and five RBI in the same span. Andrus' season-long line is still underwhelming, but he looks to be locked into everyday playing time to close the season.
