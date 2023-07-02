Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Andrus has a .544 OPS for the season and is 3-for-21 over his past eight games. The veteran infielder is on the bench for the fourth time in Chicago's past five contests as Zach Remillard appears to have taken hold of the starting job at second base.
