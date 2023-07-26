Andrus is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Andrus appeared to overtake Zach Remillard as Chicago's primary second baseman last week, but both players could be ticketed for utility roles moving forward. With Yoan Moncada returning from the injured list Tuesday and stepping back in as the White Sox's everyday third baseman, Jake Burger has now picked up consecutive starts at the keystone. Despite his defensive limitations at second base, Burger looks like he could settle in as the primary option at the position as the White Sox aim to keep his potent bat in the lineup.