Andrus will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game in Washington, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Andrus had appeared to move into a utility role toward the end of August, but he'll pick up his fourth consecutive start Monday and seems to have supplanted Lenyn Sosa as the White Sox's preferred option at the keystone. The 34-year-old is on an expiring deal and thus doesn't look to be a part of the White Sox's long-term plan in a non-contending season, but he's made it tough for manager Pedro Grifol to remove him from the lineup in recent weeks. Dating back to Aug. 1, Andrus has arguably been Chicago's top hitter overall, slashing .353/.375/.543 with four home runs and six stolen bases across a stretch of 33 games.