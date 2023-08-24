Andrus went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.

Andrus was the primary leadoff hitter with Tim Anderson sidelined by a suspension. With Anderson back in action, Andrus shifted down one spot in the order and also made only his second start of the season at third base. On the field, Andrus managed his 11th stolen base of the campaign and third in his last eight starts. With potential at-bats at three different positions, he should see consistent at-bats down the stretch.