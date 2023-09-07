Andrus went 4-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Andrus filled in atop the lineup and at shortstop with Tim Anderson (neck) scratched with neck stiffness shortly before the game. Over his last 15 games, Andrus has gone 23-for-56 (.411) with eight multi-hit efforts. The veteran infielder is slashing .256/.317/.361 with five home runs, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 348 plate appearances. Andrus would likely continue to play at shortstop until Anderson is ready to return, at which point Andrus would resume a utility role.