Andrus (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Andrus will join the White Sox in Chicago ahead of their three-game series with the Tigers. The 34-year-old has been out since May 13 with an oblique strain and he will now compete with Romy Gonzalez for the starting role at second base. Andrus is batting just .201 with five extra-base hits while striking out a career-high 17.2 percent of his at-bats this season.
