Andrus signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the White Sox on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Andrus joined the White Sox in August of 2022 after being released by Oakland, and he slashed .271/.309/.464 with nine home runs, 28 RBI, 25 runs and 11 stolen bases over 43 games with the club while mainly filling in for Tim Anderson, who missed the final two months of the season with a hand injury. Andrus will be in the mix to serve as the White Sox's starting second baseman to begin the 2023 campaign, especially since the team views Leury Garcia as a backup.