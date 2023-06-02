Andrus isn't in the White Sox's lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Andrus was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday after dealing with an oblique injury, but his return to the lineup will have to wait another day. Romy Gonzalez will instead get the nod at second base and bat ninth.
