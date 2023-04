Andrus went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI on Friday against the Rays.

Andrus delivered an RBI single in the second inning and drew a bases-loaded walk one frame later to account for both of his RBI. He has at least one hit in six of his last seven starts, scoring four runs and also swiping a bag in that span. Andrus is still climbing out of a slow start to the season and has a .217/.286/.261 line across 77 plate appearances.