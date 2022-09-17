Andrus went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.
Andrus knocked three singles and swiped second base after reaching base on an error in the sixth inning. In 25 games since joining the White Sox, the veteran infielder has gone 35-for-109 (.321) with 12 multi-hit performances and four steals. He's improved his season slash line to .257/.315/.413 with 44 extra-base hits and 58 runs scored.
More News
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Goes deep again•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Two hits, stolen base in loss•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Homers against former team•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Steals ninth bag, drives in two•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Continues hitting well•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Leads offense in win•