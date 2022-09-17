Andrus went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.

Andrus knocked three singles and swiped second base after reaching base on an error in the sixth inning. In 25 games since joining the White Sox, the veteran infielder has gone 35-for-109 (.321) with 12 multi-hit performances and four steals. He's improved his season slash line to .257/.315/.413 with 44 extra-base hits and 58 runs scored.

