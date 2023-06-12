Andrus went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday against the Marlins.

Andrus has started six of eight games since being activated from the injured list. They've come all over the diamond, as he's started three times at second base, once at third base and twice at shortstop. In that same span, Andrus has struggled at the plate, collecting only three hits and one walk across 19 plate appearances with no extra-base hits.