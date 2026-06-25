White Sox's Erick Fedde: Avoids serious damage in bulk role

Fedde didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Guardians, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over four innings of relief. He struck out two.

Working behind opener Chris Murphy, Fedde dealt with traffic on the basepaths in every frame he was on the mound for, but the veteran right-hander was able to keep Cleveland off the board until finally buckling in the sixth inning and getting lifted after 75 pitches (44 strikes). Fedde was on the hook for his seventh loss of 2026, but he escaped when the White Sox tied it up in the ninth off Guardians closer Cade Smith. Fedde has been stingy over five appearances (one start) in June, posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB through 21.1 innings. His next turn through the rotation, either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever, is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Baltimore.