White Sox's Erick Fedde: Fans four during loss

Fedde (2-6) took the loss Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters across 4.2 innings in long relief.

Fedde entered the game during the second inning with Chicago already trailing 2-1 and was able to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard for four innings while the White Sox's offense put up a run in the fifth to tie the game and then took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth. That lead was short-lived, however, as Fedde gave up a leadoff single to Dillon Dingler to begin the next half-inning and walked Riley Greene before Kerry Carpenter scored both runners on a double. Despite Friday's result, Fedde has remained fairly reliable since the start of June, posting a 1.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP alongside a 14:4 K:BB over 17.1 innings across his last four outings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance against a Guardians lineup that's posted just a .620 OPS across its last 10 games.