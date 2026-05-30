White Sox's Erick Fedde: Gives up two runs Friday

Fedde didn't factor in the decision Friday against the Tigers. He tossed four innings in long relief, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three.

Similar to his last outing against the Giants, Fedde entered the game as the bulk reliever with one out in the second. While this was a step in the right direction after he gave up eight runs on 10 hits over 3.1 frames against San Francisco on May 23, he was far from dominant. Fedde is still searching for his first win of the season. He's 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 11 appearances (53.1 innings) in 2026.