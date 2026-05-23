White Sox's Erick Fedde: Likely for bulk relief Saturday

Fedde is expected to be used as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Bryan Hudson in Saturday's game against the Giants, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hudson will be deployed as a starter for the third time this season, with one of those appearances coming as an opener in front of Fedde in an April 24 game against the Nationals. The southpaw covered the opening frame in that contest, while the right-handed Fedde followed with 5.2 innings out of the bullpen. Expect Saturday's game to follow a similar path, with the White Sox hoping that the arrangement can help generate a bounce-back performance from Fedde, who was tagged for four runs on six hits and four walks over a season-low three innings in his last start Sunday against the Cubs.