White Sox's Erick Fedde: Loses grip on rotation spot

White Sox manager Will Venable said Sunday that Fedde will be moved to the bullpen following the team's acquisition of right-hander Luis Castillo, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Rather than expanding the rotation to six or demoting struggling rookie Noah Schultz to the minors, the White Sox will instead send Fedde to the bullpen to keep a five-man starting staff intact. Fedde had been part of the rotation all season, but he's already made 10 of his 22 appearances out of the bullpen while the White Sox have frequently deployed him in bulk relief behind an opener. The veteran righty has gone 6-6 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 74:36 K:BB in 102.1 innings this season.