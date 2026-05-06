Fedde (0-4) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

Though Fedde entered Tuesday with an 0-3 record, he had been pitching fairly well, giving up no more than three earned runs in any outing through six starts and compiling a 3.24 ERA along with a 1.05 WHIP. He was far from effective against the Angels, however, as he was tagged for three long balls while failing to make it through five frames. Fedde managed a meager three whiffs and threw just 44 of 75 pitches for strikes against the team with the AL's worst record. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up to be a home matchup versus Kansas City.