White Sox's Erick Fedde: Plenty of support in third win

Fedde (3-6) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a 9-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out three.

It wasn't a particularly sharp performance from the right-hander, who tossed 54 of 90 pitches for strikes, but the White Sox backed Fedde with a seven-run third inning that decided the game early. It's the first time in four outings that Fedde has lasted five innings and he hasn't served up a homer in any of them, posting a 3.31 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB over 16.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look to build on this effort in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Cleveland.