The White Sox signed Fedde to a one-year contract Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Fedde, of course, spent the 2023 season in the KBO before returning to the majors in 2024 with the White Sox, where Fedde experienced success prior to being dealt to the Cardinals at the trade deadline that summer. Fedde was knocked around with St. Louis and pitched for three different teams in 2025, posting an ugly 5.49 ERA and 83:67 K:BB across 141 innings. The White Sox and Fedde will hope he can recapture some of that previous success again in 2026. He'll compete for a spot in the rotation this spring.