White Sox's Erick Fedde: Works around trouble in fourth win

Fedde (4-6) notched the win Sunday against the Guardians, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk in 5.1 innings of relief. He struck out four.

A fielding error by Colston Montgomery kept an earned run off Fedde's line in the fifth inning in what was the hurler's longest outing since April 29 against the Angels. The 33-year-old right-hander hasn't been particularly effective at missing bats in 2026, fanning more than four on just one occasion through 18 appearances. Fedde will bring a pedestrian 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 57:34 K:BB over 85 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Athletics.