Sheets worked as an outfielder during instructional league in Arizona last fall, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Sheets, a left-handed hitting first baseman, decided to add outfield to his resume after being left off the White Sox's alternate training camp during the 2020 season. He became motivated by team's decision to work on his overall game. He shed 15 pounds and learned the nuances of outfield play, getting assistance from his father, Larry, who played outfield during an eight-year career in the majors. Sheets, who last played for Doulbe-A Birmingham in 2019, is expected to be assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.