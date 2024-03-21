Sheets is battling with Mike Moustakas for the final spot on the White Sox roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sheets has served as the White Sox's primary right fielder for the last two seasons, though the acquisition of Dominic Fletcher has pushed him into a reserve role. He's responded by hitting .326 with seven extra-base hits this spring across 51 plate appearances. Despite out playing Moustakas, Sheets could find himself on the wrong side of the competition because he has one minor-league option remaining.