Sheets went 2-for-3 with a run scored Saturday against the Orioles.
Sheets has started each of the last three games in right field, filling in for Adam Engel (hamstring). Sheets has three hits in nine at-bats in that span, including a double and a run scored. He struggled in his first stint with the big-league club this season and currently has a .212/.281/.336 line across 160 plate appearances on the campaign.
More News
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Returns to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sits against lefty•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sits against McClanahan•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench against southpaw•