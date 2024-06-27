Share Video

Sheets was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to a jammed left heel.

The severity of Sheets' injury remains unknown, but he is being further evaluated, and the White Sox should offer an update on his status in the near future. The 28-year-old has been heating up at the plate recently, going 8-for-22 in his last six games heading into Wednesday's contest.

