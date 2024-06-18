Sheets is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Sheets will take a seat Tuesday with Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston. Corey Julks will fill the DH spot and bat seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Idle Saturday•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Belts first career slam•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Pops homer, scores three times•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: First homer since mid-April•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sitting versus lefty•