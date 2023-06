Sheets is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, afsda

Though he'll take a seat versus Yankees right-hander Randy Vasquez, the lefty-hitting Sheets has started in each of the White Sox's last 10 matchups with right-handed pitchers. Jake Burger is getting the nod as the White Sox's designated hitter Wednesday, but Sheets may still be the team's preferred option between the two in the strong side of a platoon.