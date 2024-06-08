Sheets went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two walks in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Sheets walked and scored in the fourth and eighth innings Friday, sandwiched around his solo shot in the sixth. He was recently stuck in a 33-game skid without a home run but he's gone deep three times over his last 10 games. He bumped his season slash line up to .235/.341/.417 with 21 extra-base hits and 19 runs scored through 220 plate appearances.