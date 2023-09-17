Sheets went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

He took Pablo Lopez deep in the first inning, giving the White Sox an early 5-0 lead that they barely managed to avoid squandering. Sheets snapped an 18-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch dating back to Aug. 18 in which he slashed a meager .156/.191/.222. The 27-year-old has taken over as the regular right fielder for Chicago against right-handed pitching, and while hits have been hard to come by lately, Sheets does have eight RBI in his last six contests. On the season, he has a weak .627 OPS with 10 homers and 40 RBI in 299 plate appearances.