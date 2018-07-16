Clarkin (groin) was activated Monday from the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Birmingham and optioned to High-A Winston-Salem.

Clarkin was sidelined for a month with the groin strain and completed three rehab starts in the Arizona League before being reinstated. Before getting injured, Clarkin had looked overmatched at the Double-A level with a 6.29 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 48.2 innings, so he'll move down a rung to face more appropriate competition.