The White Sox selected the contract of OF Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Marisnick will take the place of Billy Hamilton on the roster after Hamilton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. In 87 at-bats with Charlotte, Marisnick posted a .798 OPS with eight stolen bases and one homer. He'll provide depth in the outfield while with the big-league club.