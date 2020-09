McCann went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI during the White Sox' 8-1 win over the Pirates on Wednesday. He also had a sacrifice fly.

McCann took JT Brubaker deep twice, bringing his total to five home runs for the 2020 season -- with four against righties. Mostly a platoon option, McCann has counter-intuitively hit .435 in 23 at-bats versus lefties this season. McCann is a quality pitch framer to boot and has potential as a strong option should Yasmani Grandal to miss any time.