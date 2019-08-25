White Sox's James McCann: Idle for series finale
McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
McCann will essentially get two days off with the White Sox off the schedule Monday before returning to action Tuesday against the Twins. Welington Castillo will check in behind the plate in place of McCann, who went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the previous two contests.
