White Sox's James McCann: Takes seat Thursday

McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Welington Castillo will check in behind the plate in the series finale after McCann caught the prior two days. McCann still maintains the top spot on the catching depth chart, but he's fallen into an offensive tailspin so far in the second half. Over 15 games since the All-Star break, McCann is batting .133 while striking out in 42.9 percent of his plate appearances.