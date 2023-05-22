Lambert will serve as an opener for the White Sox on Monday in Cleveland, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He's sliding into the spot vacated by Mike Clevinger (wrist). Lambert hasn't recorded more than five outs in an appearance this season and he last did that nearly a month ago, so the White Sox are going to need several pitchers to get through this one.
More News
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Shuts down San Diego•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Called up Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Optioned to minors•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Keeps scoreless stretch intact•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Back in minors•