Lambert (0-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings to take the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Lambert made his second start while filling the rotation spot vacated by Lucas Giolito (abdomen). He kept the ball in the yard but still surrendered three extra-base hits, two of which accounted for the runs he surrendered. Giolito is expected to return to the mound Sunday, meaning Lambert will lose his spot in the rotation and potentially his spot on the big-league roster.