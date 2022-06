Kelly (hamstring) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kelly tossed over 20 pitches during a simulated game Sunday, and he'll be able to rejoin the White Sox's bullpen without making any rehab appearances. Over his seven major-league outings prior to his absence, he posted a 9.53 ERA and 2.47 WHIP in 5.2 innings.