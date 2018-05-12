White Sox's Johnny Giavotella: Joins White Sox
Giavotella signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday and will report to Double-A Birmingham.
Giavotella spent spring training with the Marlins but failed to earn a roster spent and was released from Triple-A New Orleans in early May. The 30-year-old struggled with a .214/.389/.250 slash line in 28 at-bats for New Orleans, and should serve as organizational infield depth with his new organization.
