Giavotella signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday and will report to Double-A Birmingham.

Giavotella spent spring training with the Marlins but failed to earn a roster spent and was released from Triple-A New Orleans in early May. The 30-year-old struggled with a .214/.389/.250 slash line in 28 at-bats for New Orleans, and should serve as organizational infield depth with his new organization.