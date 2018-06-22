Johnny Giavotella: Released by White Sox
Giavotella was cut loose by the White Sox on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Giavotella joined the White Sox's organization in mid-May and spent a majority of his time at the Triple-A level, hitting .225/.225/.250 with one extra-base hit in 11 games for Charlotte. He will look to latch on with another club in the coming weeks, though it's highly unlikely the 30-year-old will make an impact in the big leagues in 2018.
