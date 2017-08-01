Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Gets DFA'd
Giavotella was designated for assignment Tuesday.
The Orioles will drop Giavotella from the 40-man roster to make room for Tim Beckham, who was acquired from the Rays prior to Monday's deadline. With Beckham and Jonathan Schoop presumably locked in as the Orioles' starting middle infielders for the foreseeable future and Ruben Tejada transitioning to a utility role, Giavotella was rendered redundant in Baltimore. He'll likely be outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk if he clears waivers in the coming days.
